KLST PM Forecast: Monday, February the 17th

A nice start to the week. Highs got to the upper 70s with a few areas seeing an 80. A cold front comes to the Concho Valley bring upper 50s for highs. Rain chances come to our area Wednesday all day making for a rainy and cloudy middle of the week. Thursday early showers start to the day but clear out and dry up for the end of the day. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are in the mid 40s.

End of the week gets back to normal conditions for this time of the year. Highs get back to low 60s with sunshine.