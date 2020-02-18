KLST PM Forecast: Monday, February the 17th

A nice start to the week. Highs got to the upper 70s with a few areas seeing an 80. A cold front comes to the Concho Valley bring upper 50s for highs. Rain chances come to our area Wednesday all day making for a rainy and cloudy middle of the week. Thursday early showers start to the day but clear out and dry up for the end of the day. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are in the mid 40s.

End of the week gets back to normal conditions for this time of the year. Highs get back to low 60s with sunshine.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

