KLST PM Forecast: Monday, February 3rd, 2020

For tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance pop up showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will fall to 49-51 degrees. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the late afternoon. A cold front will move through the area with temperatures falling quickly behind the front. Rain will begin to transition over to a freezing rain and sleet and eventually a snow after midnight.
