KLST PM Forecast: Monday, February 10th, 2020

For tonight, cloudy with patchy light rain and developing fog. Overnight lows will fall to 35-37 degrees.

For tomorrow, a few showers will kick off the morning commute with patchy drizzle throughout the day. Temperatures will top out at 42-44 degrees with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s early in the morning, and in the 30s during the afternoon.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.