KLST PM Forecast: Monday, February 10th, 2020

For tonight, cloudy with patchy light rain and developing fog. Overnight lows will fall to 35-37 degrees.

For tomorrow, a few showers will kick off the morning commute with patchy drizzle throughout the day. Temperatures will top out at 42-44 degrees with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s early in the morning, and in the 30s during the afternoon.

