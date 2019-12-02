KLST PM Forecast: Monday, December 2nd, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For tonight, mostly clear skies with a light breeze, and overnight lows falling to 37-39 degrees. An isolated location or two could get back down into the low 30s.

For tomorrow, skies will once again be bright and sunny with afternoon highs topping out at 72-74 degrees. A weak cold front will move into the Concho Valley in the late afternoon hours. Unfortunately, this cold front will be a dry cold front. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.