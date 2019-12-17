KLST PM Forecast: Monday, December 16th, 2019

Weather

For tonight, you’ll want to bundle up if you have any plans. Skies will be clear with overnight lows falling to 24-26 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and low 20s by the morning commute.

For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine and a cold air-mass will remain in place. Temperatures will only warm to 49-51 degrees throughout the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

