KLST PM Forecast: Monday, December 16th, 2019

For tonight, you’ll want to bundle up if you have any plans. Skies will be clear with overnight lows falling to 24-26 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and low 20s by the morning commute.

For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine and a cold air-mass will remain in place. Temperatures will only warm to 49-51 degrees throughout the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather