KLST PM Forecast: Monday, August 12th, 2019

Mostly clear skies and slow to cool tonight. Overnight lows will fall to 77-79 degrees. For tomorrow, a weak cold front will approach the Concho Valley allowing prefrontal warming to occur. This will allow temperatures to soar to 105-107 degrees. The front moves into the area in the evening, which could initiate isolated showers and thunderstorms. Winds will shift from the southwest to the southeast at 10-15 mph in the late afternoon.

