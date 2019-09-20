KLST PM Forecast: Friday, September 20th, 2019

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For tonight, mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will get to 70-72 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For tomorrow, partly sunny skies with highs topping out at 94-96 degrees. Winds will stay strong out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. There will be a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the afternoon and evening.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.