KLST PM Forecast: Friday, September 20th, 2019

For tonight, mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will get to 70-72 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For tomorrow, partly sunny skies with highs topping out at 94-96 degrees. Winds will stay strong out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. There will be a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the afternoon and evening.

