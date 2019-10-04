KLST PM Forecast: Friday, October 4th, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower for parts of the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will fall to 64-66 degrees. For tomorrow, it’s be bright and sunny with afternoon highs topping out at 93-95 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Extended Outlook:

For Sunday, it’ll be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 90s. A cold front will move into the region late Sunday night bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather