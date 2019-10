For tonight, winds will relax and skies will be clear allowing for good radiational cooling to take place. A light freeze is possible by tomorrow morning with low temperatures getting to 32-34 degrees. There will be lots of sunshine as a high pressure dominates the state of Texas. Afternoon highs will rebound to 74-76 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.

