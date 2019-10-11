KLST PM Forecast: Friday, October 11th, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with overnight lows falling to 37-39 degrees. For tomorrow, grab a jacket for any plans you may have in the morning, however temperatures will rebound to 68-70 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, and winds will shift to the east southeast at 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance for a stray shower for southern counties in the late afternoon, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies heading in the evening.

