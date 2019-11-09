KLST PM Forecast: Friday, November 8th, 2019

For tonight, mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling to 37-39 degrees. You’ll want a jacket if you are headed out to any high school football games.

For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny and winds will shift to the southwest at 5-10 mph. Find a way to get outdoors because afternoon highs will top out at 70-72 degrees.

For Sunday, skies will be partly sunny with with afternoon highs topping out at 74-76 degrees. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. A 20% chance for showers return late in the evening ahead of our next cold front that will arrive on Monday morning.

