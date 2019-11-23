KLST PM Forecast: Friday, November 22nd, 2019

For tonight, clear skies and calm winds will allow for temperatures to fall to 36-38 degrees overnight. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. You’ll want to grab a jacket if you have any plans this evening.

For tomorrow, dry air overhead and lots of sunshine will set up a picture perfect afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 69-71 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph behind a weak cold front that arrives. Find a way to get outdoors and enjoy this weather while it lasts.

