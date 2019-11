For tonight, a dry cold front will move through the Concho Valley and overnight lows will fall to 32-34 degrees. Winds will shift to the northeast at 5-15 mph behind the cold front. For tomorrow, a high pressure builds over the state of Texas allowing for lots of sunshine, Afternoon highs will top out at 59-61 degrees. Winds will shift from the north to the east at 5-15 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather