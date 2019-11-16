KLST PM Forecast: Friday, November 15th, 2019

Breaking News
Weather

For tonight, mostly clear skies and calm winds with overnight lows falling to 33-35 degrees. You’ll want to grab a jacket if you have any plans this evening.

For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs topping out at 66-68 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

On Sunday, a weak cold front will move through the Concho Valley. Temperatures will top out at 66-68 degrees, and winds will shift to the north at 10-15 mph.

