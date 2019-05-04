KLST PM Forecast: Friday, May 3rd, 2019

A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible for the rest of the evening. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy and overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. A cold front will move through overnight and bring in a pocket of dry air. It’ll be a beautiful afternoon tomorrow with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 and shift to the southeast at 5-10 in the evening.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather