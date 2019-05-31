Weather

KLST PM Forecast: Friday, May 31st, 2019

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:25 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:25 PM CDT

KLST PM Forecast: Friday, May 31st, 2019

For tonight, our western counties have a better chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, while most of the Concho Valley stays quiet. For tomorrow, it'll be a cloudy start with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will top out at 90-92 degrees and rain chances remain isolated across the region. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

