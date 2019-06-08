Weather

KLST PM Forecast: Friday, June 7th, 2019

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 07:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 07:02 PM CDT

KLST PM Forecast: Friday, June 7th, 2019

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall to 64-66 degrees overnight. An upper ridge will continue to strengthen over West Texas this weekend and as a result temperatures will soar above average. Afternoon highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 90s with feel like temperatures easily in the low 100s on Sunday. Use heat safety measures if you plan to be outdoors.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook:  @noelrehmweather

Twitter:       @noelrehm

Instagram:  @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News