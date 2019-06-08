KLST PM Forecast: Friday, June 7th, 2019 Video

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall to 64-66 degrees overnight. An upper ridge will continue to strengthen over West Texas this weekend and as a result temperatures will soar above average. Afternoon highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 90s with feel like temperatures easily in the low 100s on Sunday. Use heat safety measures if you plan to be outdoors.

