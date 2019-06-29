KLST PM Forecast: Friday, June 28th, 2019

Skies will be clear with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine and temperatures will top out at 94-96 degrees with feel-like temperatures approaching the upper 90s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon hours. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be back into the mid 90s on Sunday afternoon. There is a chance for hit and miss showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning and returning in the evening hours.

