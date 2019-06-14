KLST PM Forecast: Friday, June 14th, 2019

Mostly cloudy with isolated storm development for our western counties this evening. It’ll be breezy with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up 25 mph. For tomorrow, clearing will take place with mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 95-97 degrees with heat indices at 99-101 degrees. Winds will stay strong out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The cap is expected to be strong over parts of the Concho Valley, however if that cap is broken thunderstorms could develop across western and central parts of the region.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather