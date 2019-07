Mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling to 64-66 degrees. Winds will shift to the southeast at 5-10 mph. For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine and afternoon highs will top out in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph. Get outdoors and enjoy the somewhat cooler temperatures before afternoon highs hover around 100 degrees for much of next week.

