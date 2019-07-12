KLST PM Forecast: Friday, July 12th, 2019

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening hours. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Overnight lows will get to 67-69 degrees. For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine and temperatures will top out at 95-97 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Find a way to enjoy the outdoors before temperatures get back into the triple digits by next week.

