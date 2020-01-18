KLST PM Forecast: Friday, January 17th, 2020

For tonight, mostly cloudy with rain chances tapering off before midnight across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will fall to 42-44 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, a cold front will move through the region in the early morning hours shifting the winds to the northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. This front will reinforce the cool air-mass overhead and temperatures will top out at 58-60 degrees.

