KLST PM Forecast: Friday, January 10th, 2019

For tonight, there will be a few lingering showers and thunderstorms before midnight. A cold air-mass will settle in and drop temperatures quickly overnight. Temperatures will fall to 34-36 degrees, and our northern counties will have a slight chance for a wintry mix along with a brief snow flurry.

For tomorrow, skies will become sunny and temperatures will be much cooler with afternoon highs topping out at 55-57 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. This will allow wind chill values to be anywhere from 43-49 degrees throughout the afternoon.

