KLST PM Forecast: Friday, January 10th, 2019

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For tonight, there will be a few lingering showers and thunderstorms before midnight. A cold air-mass will settle in and drop temperatures quickly overnight. Temperatures will fall to 34-36 degrees, and our northern counties will have a slight chance for a wintry mix along with a brief snow flurry.

For tomorrow, skies will become sunny and temperatures will be much cooler with afternoon highs topping out at 55-57 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. This will allow wind chill values to be anywhere from 43-49 degrees throughout the afternoon.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.