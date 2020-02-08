KLST PM Forecast: Friday, February 7th, 2020

For tonight, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling to 33-35 degrees. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, it’ll be another bright and sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing to 72-74 degrees. Winds will be be breezy at times out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph.

For Sunday, a return in low level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will allow clouds to increase during the day. A stray shower can’t be ruled out throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 76-78 degrees ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive around midnight. Winds will be strong out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.