KLST PM Forecast: Friday, February 7th, 2020

For tonight, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling to 33-35 degrees. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, it’ll be another bright and sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing to 72-74 degrees. Winds will be be breezy at times out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Looking Ahead

For Sunday, a return in low level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will allow clouds to increase during the day. A stray shower can’t be ruled out throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 76-78 degrees ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive around midnight. Winds will be strong out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

