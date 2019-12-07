KLST PM Forecast: Friday, December 6th, 2019

For tonight, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling to 34-36 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, you’ll want a jacket if you have any plans in the morning hours. The will be lots of sunshine and temperatures will rebound to 70-72 degrees. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Overall, it’ll be a mild and quiet weekend with rain chances increasing by early next week.

