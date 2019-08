Mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows falling to 77-79 degrees. For tomorrow, temperatures will remain well above average with highs topping out at 104-106 degrees. Heat advisories are in place for several Concho Valley counties through Sunday evening. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

