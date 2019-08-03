KLST PM Forecast: Friday, August 2nd, 2019

Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows falling to 74-76 degrees. For tomorrow, there will be scattered clouds moving in throughout the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Temperatures will top out at 100-102 degrees. A cold front will eventually move through on Saturday evening which could provide just enough lift in the atmosphere to spark a few showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather