KLST PM Forecast: Friday, August 16th, 2019

Clear skies with mild overnight lows falling to 76-78 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For tomorrow, a heat advisory is in place for much of the Concho Valley. It will be bright and sunny with temperatures will soar to 105-107 degrees with feel-like temperatures approaching 110 degrees. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-20 mph. Use heat safety precautions when going outdoors this weekend.

