KLST Overnight Forecast: Saturday, December 12th

As we head into the late evening hours, we will have mostly clear skies with winds from the east around 5-10 mph, and lows dropping to the 40s. Tomorrow, a wind advisory will be in effect from 10 AM until 6 PM for most of the Concho Valley, with winds coming in up to 35 mph and gusts up to 45. We will have a mix of sun and clouds, and highs only in the 50s. As we progress through the upcoming week, highs will remain in the 50s. We can expect plenty of sunny skies, and by Thursday, we will hover around 60 degrees for the rest of the week into next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!