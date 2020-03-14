KLST Overnight Forecast: Friday, March the 13th

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with mid 70s. Sunday rain and storms come back Sunday and next week a front north of Concho Valley brings warm temps and rain chances. Wednesday a low pressure and cold front will bring back storms and cool down on Thursday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.