Temperatures this morning are starting in the mid 30s with clear skies. Warming up throughout the day with upper 60s for highs. Clouds start to roll into the Concho Valley throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Thursday is our first day of 70s for highs and the end of the week in the 70s as well. Overnight Friday a cold front moves through the area. This front only brings cooler temperatures for the weekend. Saturday highs get back to normal with upper 50s.