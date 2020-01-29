KLST Noon forecast: Wednesday, January the 29th

A cold and clear start to the middle of the week. Temperatures started out in the low 30s with clear skies. Highs are get into the low 60s. This brings normal highs and conditions back to the Concho Valley.

The cold front on Thursday brings cold air and light rain chances. Overcast skies and a few sprinkles and showers will pop up in the afternoon. Thursday starts in the low 30s. It barely warms up through the day, getting into the mid 40s for highs.

Friday clearing out the clouds and warming back up into the upper 50s. The weekend warm air from the south brings a warm start to February. Highs get for Saturday are the upper 60s. Sunday gets to the low 70s.



Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.