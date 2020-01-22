KLST Noon Forecast: Wednesday, January the 22nd







The middle of the week starting of cloudy and cool. Lows starting out the day are in the upper 40s. A few places seeing a 50 popping to start their day. Clouds will slowly clear out as the day continues. Upper 60s for highs to end the day.

A weak surface cold front moves through early Thursday. Highs for the day get back into the low 60s. The cool air is short lived as we head into the weekend. Warm air and some moisture makes for a nice weekend.

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s for the weekend. The warming trend keeps climbing for next week. Highs get to the 70s before a systems comes through middle of next week.





