A cloudy and cold start to the middle of the week. Temperatures starting out in the mid 30s. Highs get to 58 across the Concho Valley. Clouds are slowly clearing out through the day.

The end of the week warming up nicely with plenty of sunshine. Friday highs are in the upper 50s. The weekend highs of 70 end the last show of rodeo.

A cold front comes through Tuesday bringing rain and cooler temperatures. Highs get back to normal of low 60s.