Plenty of sunshine and upper 40s for your afternoon. Warming up into the mid 50s for highs today. Its starting the warming trend for this week. Each day will be warmer then the previous.

A weak front does come through the Concho Valley Friday night. The only affects we will see will be overnight. It makes lows back into the low 30s.

A high pressure over Mexico for the weekend brings warm southern winds. Highs get into the 70s due to the warm up.