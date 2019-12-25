KLST Noon Forecast: Wednesday, Christmas Day

A few clouds this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds roll into the Concho Valley as high get into the mid 70s. We get close to record temperatures. Records for today was 79 set back in 1955.

End of the week more moisture comes in brings more clouds. Warm air continues to stick around as we get highs in the 70s. Small rain chances are coming in for the weekend. A cold front mover through the are overnight and early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will become more December like after the cold front. Weekend and next week highs get back into the 60s.