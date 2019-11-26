KLST Noon Forecast: Tuesday, November the 26th

Plenty of clouds and warm temps for the afternoon with most of the Concho Valley seeing upper 70s. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6pm tonight. Winds will between 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts getting up to 35 miles per hour.

Cold temperatures come into the Concho Valley Wednesday and Thursday. Showers overnight Wednesday leading to early showers Thanksgiving. The showers will be clearing out for the evening of Thursday.

A quick warm up Friday gets some slight rain chances and highs back into the upper 70s.

Then another cold front comes early Saturday bringing back more normal November temperatures.