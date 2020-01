A cold start with temps in the upper 30s with a few clouds. Clouds and moisture roll in through the day. Rain chances overnight and starting to clear out early Wednesday morning. Warm air sticks around one more day on Wednesday bringing highs in the upper 60s.

A cold front comes through Thursday bringing colder air for the Concho Valley. Highs will be back in the low 60s before warming up for the weekend.

The weekend will be nice with plenty of sunshine with temps in the upper 60s.