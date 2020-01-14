KLST Noon Forecast: Tuesday, January the 14th

A dense fog advisory for most of the Concho valley this morning until 10 AM. Temperatures are in the low 50s and dew points also in the low 50s. This combination is causing the foggy start to the Tuesday. Fog and clouds clear out for the afternoon. Highs get to 77 for the Concho Valley.

A cold front moves through Thursday. The front brings showers for the area and cooler temperatures. Highs for Thursday are in the mid 60s. The front stalls south of us keeping clouds and moisture through the day.

The front starts to move north of the Concho Valley. This brings back warm air for highs on Friday. Highs get back into the 70s. Rain chances stick around for Friday. Some areas could see a storm or two with more rainfall and stronger winds. A cold front moves across the state Saturday clearing out the rain chances and clouds.



