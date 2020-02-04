KLST Noon Forecast: Tuesday, February the 4th







50s to start the day with clear skies. Cold air already getting ahead of the cold front the rain and keeping us cool. Clouds start to roll in ahead of the strong cold front. We will see some rain to start off before temperatures get below freezing. Overnight we will see a winter mix that will transition into snow early Wednesday morning. The Concho Valley could see 1 to 3 inches after this winter system. Highs for Wednesday in the mid 30s.

Slowly warming back up for the end of the week. Temperatures get back to the 60s with plenty of sunshine.





