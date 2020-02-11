KLST Noon forecast: Tuesday, February the 11th







A cold and cloudy start to the day. Temperatures started out in the upper 30s. They will slowly warm up into the low 40s. Showers move into the Concho Valley for the afternoon. A few areas will see some stronger rainfall. The showers last overnight and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday evening clouds and rain clears out.

Thursday and Friday warms up into the upper 50s. The weekend looking nice for the last rodeo weekend. Temperatures get to the upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday highs get to the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the entire weekend.





