KLST Noon Forecast: Tuesday, December the 3rd







The afternoon already seeing upper 60s and some 70s. Warm air and plenty of sunshine brings the highs for the Concho Valley into the mid 70s.

The first weak cold front moves through our area early Wednesday. Lows will be back in the mid 30s and highs just barely getting into the 60s. Plenty of warm air comes back for the end of the day and into Thursday. Highs for Thursday are in the upper 70s.

The second cold front a bit strong than Wednesday cold front. That cold front moves through Concho Valley early Friday bring us back down to normal December temperatures in the low 60s.





