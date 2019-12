Mid 40s for the afternoon hour with plenty of sunshine. The cool air sticks around for the middle of the week. Friday highs get into the mid 60s before cooler air comes into the area overnight. This will bring lows back to the 30s.

The weekend is a different story with upper 60s and 70s for highs. That is due to a high pressure that will be sitting of Mexico. The high pressure will bring warm air from the south into the Concho Valley.