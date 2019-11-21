KLST Noon Forecast: Thursday, November the 21st

Another warm day from start to end. Starting in the upper 50s and getting into the upper 70s again for highs. Overnight a cold front brings rain with a few storms possible. The areas that do see some storms will see heavy rainfall, a few flashes of lightning and some rumbles of thunder. The rain chances and cold front clear out for your Friday morning commute.

Temperatures get back to Normal November Friday and the weekend. Friday is the coolest day with highs in the low 60s. The weekend highs are in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Next week a warm start before a mid week cold front before Thanksgiving.