KLST Noon Forecast: Thursday, January the 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:



A cloudy and cold start with to the Thursday. Lows in the 30s. Light showers possible in the afternoon. Most of the Concho Valley won’t see showers. Temperatures slowly warming up into the mid 40s. The clouds will slowly break up in the afternoon allowing some sunshine through.

The weekend warms up into the upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday highs get to low 70s. Warm air at the surface and in the upper atmosphere is why we are seeing a warm weekend. Monday we keep the warm air with 75 for highs.

The next low pressure moves into our area Tuesday. Tuesday highs get into the mid 60s. The cold front with this low pressure moves across the Concho Valley late Tuesday. Light showers with the cold front and cooler air brings our highs back into the 50s.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.