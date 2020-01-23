KLST Noon forecast: Thursday, January the 23rd

A cool start to your Thursday, low temperatures in the low 40s and clear skies. Slowly warming up throughout the day getting 63 for highs. One or two areas could see mid 60s.

A quiet pattern sets up for the weekend and next week. Winds in the upper atmosphere and at the surface are from the South. This brings a warming trend to the Concho Valley. The weekend highs are in the upper 60s.

The beginning of next week highs are in the 70s. Tuesday some moisture returns and brings some light showers early in the day. The cold front brings cooler air middle of the week with normal temps for highs.



