KLST Noon Forecast: Thursday, February the 6th







Temperatures this morning are in the low 20s. Winds and temperatures are making it feel colder as you head out the door this morning. Highs get to 48 across the Concho Valley with some southern counties seeing 50. Wind chills will still be a thing to keep your eye on for the afternoon.

The weekend we warm up to the mid 60s and see 70 on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine before our next system comes to us next week. A cold front and low pressure bring rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures get down to the low 60s behind this cold front.





