KLST Noon Forecast: Thursday, February the 13th

A chilly start with low 30s and clear skies for the beginning of your day. It will stay cool throughout the day getting highs to 55. Friday upper 50s for highs is the last day of cool temps for highs. That is due to cool air still sticking around from the North.

The weekend winds start coming from the South bringing upper 60s and 70s for highs for the weekend. Tuesday of next week a low pressure and cold front comes to the Concho Valley. The cold air gets ahead of the rain chances. Wednesday cloudy and some showers are expected for us.



Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

