KLST Noon Forecast: Thursday, February the 13th







A chilly start with low 30s and clear skies for the beginning of your day. It will stay cool throughout the day getting highs to 55. Friday upper 50s for highs is the last day of cool temps for highs. That is due to cool air still sticking around from the North.

The weekend winds start coming from the South bringing upper 60s and 70s for highs for the weekend. Tuesday of next week a low pressure and cold front comes to the Concho Valley. The cold air gets ahead of the rain chances. Wednesday cloudy and some showers are expected for us.





