KLST Noon Forecast: Thursday, December the 5th







Lows this morning were in the low 50s with a few upper 40s. Temperatures this warm making it feel more like spring. This afternoon a mix of clouds and sunshine give us a nice lunch hour with temperatures in 70s. We see even more warm temperatures for the Concho Valley with highs in the 80s. A record could be tied or broken for today. The record set back in 1926 was 83.

A cold front overnight brings back December. The morning we will see 40s for lows. Normal highs for this time of year is 62 which the area will see for the end of the week.

A warm up for the weekend brings some 70s back before another cold front early Tuesday morning.





