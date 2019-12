A warm start to the morning with upper 40s and some 50s. A few areas saw some fog affecting their morning commute. Cloudy skie stay around and have some effect on the highs for today. It won’t be as warm as yesterday with highs in the 70s. Clouds keep us a bit cooler with not letting the sun warm us up.

Early Saturday rain and cool temperatures come back to the Concho Valley. This is due to a cold front that passes through. For the end of the month and end of the year we have highs in the 60s.